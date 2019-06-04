Bruins' Chara questionable for Game 5 after taking puck to face
Dental work likely for veteran D-man, who will be further evaluated in Boston
Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara could miss Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final after taking a puck to the face in Monday night's loss to the St. Louis Blues.
The veteran Chara, who has played in 179 career playoff games, left the ice in the second period with blood running down his face. He didn't re-enter the game but sat on the bench wearing a protective cage on his face.
WATCH | Hulking defenceman Zdeno Chara is felled by a puck to the face:
Cassidy said Chara "had some stitches, probably [will have] some dental work in the near future."
'His leadership is on another level'
Fellow Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo told reporters that Chara could "barely talk" but wanted to be on the bench for his teammates.
If Chara can't play, Cassidy said the Bruins could turn to Steve Kampfer, Urho Vaakanainen, Jeremy Lauzon or Jakub Zboril as subs. Combined, they have appeared in two playoff games.
Game 5 is set for Boston on Thursday (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 8 p.m. ET).
