Oilers' Zack Kassian to have Monday hearing after altercation with Tkachuk
Calls Flames forward 'young punk' and adds hits against him were 'targeted'
Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian will have a hearing Monday with the NHL's department of player safety following his altercation with Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk during Saturday night's game.
Kassian took offence to a hit from Tkachuk in the second period of Edmonton's 4-3 loss, throwing off his gloves and punching the Flames winger while tossing him to the ice twice.
Zack Kassian absolutely lost it on <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLFlames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLFlames</a> Matthew Tkachuk. 😳 <a href="https://t.co/PDzY1xrkm3">pic.twitter.com/PDzY1xrkm3</a>—@Sportsnet
Kassian received a double-roughing minor and 10-minute misconduct on the play at 18:06 of the second period and the game tied 3-3. Tkachuk was not penalized.
"You don't let people take advantage of you no matter what the situation is," Kassian said, defending his actions.
'I got him three times'
"If you're going to hit like that, you have to answer the bell every once in a while. He's just a young punk that has to figure that aspect out in the game."
WATCH | Lindholm scores a pair to help the Flames edge the Oilers:
"If he wants to react like that, we'll take the power play, we'll take the game-winner and we'll move on in first place."
The 28-year-old Kassian has 13 goals, 28 points and 64 penalty minutes in 44 games this season.
The Oilers, who return to the ice Tuesday against Nashville, will host Calgary on Jan. 29.
