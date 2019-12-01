Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski to sit 4 weeks with shoulder injury

Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski is expected to miss four weeks with a shoulder injury.

The team said the 22-year-old Werenski was hurt in the first period of Saturday night's 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders. Werenski has been bothered by shoulder problems in the past.

Werenski leads all Columbus defencemen in scoring this season with 16 points on six goals and 10 assists in 26 games. His goal, assist and point totals rank third overall on the club.

Drafted eighth overall by Columbus in 2015, the Grosse Pointe, Mich., native has registered 44 goals and 144 points in 263 NHL regular-season games.

The Blue Jackets host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.