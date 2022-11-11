Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL·Breaking

NHL, NHLPA announce World Cup of Hockey will not be held in 2024 as originally planned

The National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL) released a statement on Friday noting the World Cup of Hockey will not be held in February of 2024 as originally planned, citing it would not be feasible to hold the tournament at that time.

Tournament last held in 2016 "hopefully" will be held in 2025

The Canadian Press ·
Team Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) hoists the World Cup of Hockey trophy in 2016, the last time the tournament was held. On Friday, the NHL and NHLPA announced that the World Cup would not be going forward in 2024 as originally planned. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

The World Cup of Hockey will not be returning in 2024.

The NHL and NHL Players' Association said in a joint statement Friday "the current environment it is not feasible" to hold the World Cup, but did not elaborate further.

The organizations were working on a plan to hold the tournament in February 2024.

The release said the two sides will continue to plan for the tournament's return, hopefully in February 2025.

The World Cup of Hockey was last held in 2016 in Toronto, with Canada defeating Team Europe 2-0 in a best-of-three final.

It was the last best-on-best international hockey tournament to be held, as the NHL has not allowed its players to participate at the last two Winter Olympics in 2018 and 2022.

A plan to hold the World Cup in 2020 was cancelled as the NHL and the NHLPA concentrated on labour talks in advance of the expiration of their collective bargaining agreement.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

now