Jets blast Caps late to take 3rd straight

Defenceman Ben Chiarot scored with 7:09 left in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Chiarot's shot beat Pheonix Copley on the glove side and may have ticked off a Washington player's stick.

HOT SHOT CHIAROT! 🔥 <br><br>🚨: <a href="https://twitter.com/BChiarot7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BChiarot7</a> <br>🍎: Brandon Tanev <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoJetsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoJetsGo</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WSHvsWPG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WSHvsWPG</a> <a href="https://t.co/gVdL9nKabN">pic.twitter.com/gVdL9nKabN</a> —@NHLJets

Mark Scheifele scored on the power play for Winnipeg (11-5-1), while Kyle Connor put in an empty-netter with a minute left to seal the victory.

Blake Wheeler picked up an assist, extending his point streak to 11 games (two goals, 18 assists).

Jakub Vrana had Washington's (8-9-3) goal as Copley stopped 21 shots.

Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for the Jets, who've won three straight in their four-game homestand.