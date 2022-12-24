Capitals' Ovechkin scores against Jets to tie Howe for 2nd on all-time NHL goals list
Washington sniper sits 93 goals back of Gretzky for 1st in regular season goals
Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin scored against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night in Washington to move into a tie with Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe for second on the all-time NHL regular season goals list.
The Russian had gone four games without scoring, reaching the 800-goal plateau with a hat trick on Dec. 13 against Chicago.
The late Howe was the NHL's first 800-goal member, reaching the milestone at 52-years-old with the Hartford Whalers in 1980 after spending six seasons in the World Hockey Association.
The Hall-of-Famer scored 786 of his 801 goals in 25 seasons with the Red Wings.
WATCH | Ovechkin makes history:
Ovechkin now sits 93 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for first all-time.
Gretzky moved past Howe in 1994 as a member of the Los Angeles Kings with his 802nd goal, finishing with 894 goals in his 20-year career.
The Capitals lead the Jets 2-0 after the second period, with Ovechkin adding an assist on Sonny Milano's goal in the middle frame.
Washington is back in action on Tuesday against the New York Rangers.
