Capitals' Ovechkin scores against Jets to tie Howe for 2nd on all-time NHL goals list

Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin scored against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night in Washington to move into a tie with Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe for second on the all-time NHL regular season goals list.

Washington sniper sits 93 goals back of Gretzky for 1st in regular season goals

CBC Sports ·
A hockey player stands up on the bench, waving to the crowd.
Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, centre, waves to the crowd from the bench after scoring his 801st career regular season goal against the Jets on Friday, tying the late Gordie Howe for second most in NHL history. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

The 37-year-old potted the 801st marker of his career past Jets goaltender David Rittich in the first period, accomplishing the feat in his 1,310th game.

The Russian had gone four games without scoring, reaching the 800-goal plateau with a hat trick on Dec. 13 against Chicago.

The late Howe was the NHL's first 800-goal member, reaching the milestone at 52-years-old with the Hartford Whalers in 1980 after spending six seasons in the World Hockey Association.

The Hall-of-Famer scored 786 of his 801 goals in 25 seasons with the Red Wings.

WATCH | Ovechkin makes history:

Alex Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe with 801st career NHL goal

1 hour ago
Duration 0:53
Alex Ovechkin's first period goal against Winnipeg tied Gordie Howe for second all-time in NHL goal scoring at 801.

Ovechkin now sits 93 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for first all-time.

Gretzky moved past Howe in 1994 as a member of the Los Angeles Kings with his 802nd goal, finishing with 894 goals in his 20-year career.

The Capitals lead the Jets 2-0 after the second period, with Ovechkin adding an assist on Sonny Milano's goal in the middle frame.

Washington is back in action on Tuesday against the New York Rangers.

Related Stories

