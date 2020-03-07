Hellebuyck holds Golden Knights off scoresheet as Jets soar in shutout win

Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves to record his league-leading sixth shutout of the season, backstopping the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Hellebuyck had to be sharp on a number of glorious Golden Knight chances and also got help from three posts.

Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist while Kyle Connor, with his team-leading 36th goal of the season, and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets (35-28-6).

It was the second of a three-game homestand for the Jets. They have won five straight at home to improve to 19-14-3 at Bell MTS Place this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots in a losing cause for Vegas (37-24-8).

Winnipeg jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Connor converted a 2-on-1 with Jack Roslovic late in the first period. Roslovic intercepted a pass inside his own blueline, skated the length of the ice and made a perfect pass to Connor, who beat Fleury cleanly at 18:10.

Connor has now scored in five consecutive contests.

Laine gave the Jets a 2-0 lead on the power play at 4:41 of the first. With Nick Cousins off for tripping, Laine pounced on a long rebound off a Neil Pionk point shot and fired the puck past Fleury. Captain Blake Wheeler also assisted.

Ehlers opened the scoring just 32 seconds into the contest. He stickhandled his way behind the Vegas net, then attempted to pass to Laine in front. Instead, the puck went in off the stick of Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves. Laine did get an assist on the goal.

Perreault upped the score to 4-0 during a second-period power play. With Jonathan Marchessault off for hooking, Perreault pounced on a loose puck in front of the net and shot it past Fleury. Defenceman Josh Morrissey and Ehlers assisted.

Winnipeg will next play host to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.