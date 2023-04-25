Content
Jets lose Scheifele to injury during Game 4 of series vs. Golden Knights

The White Noise at Canada Life Centre collectively held its breath Monday night when Mark Scheifele joined a growing list of injured Winnipeg Jets.

Veteran star centre had a breakaway about 2 1/2 minutes into the game

Judy Owen · The Canadian Press ·
Jets centre Mark Scheifele, seen in a previous game, Scheifele joined a growing list of injured Winnipeg players on Monday when he left a game against the Golden Knights. (Lucas Peltier/The Associated Press)

The veteran star centre had a breakaway about 2 1/2 minutes into the game against the Vegas Golden Knights, took a close shot that netminder Laurent Brossoit stopped, and then got tripped up and crashed into the end boards on his left side.

He got up and continued skating and was on the ice for a Winnipeg power play. When he tried to fire a shot from inside the circle, it didn't have a lot of power behind it and he appeared to immediately clutch his right arm.

Scheifele skated to the bench and went down the tunnel at 5:11 and hasn't returned.

The Jets are already playing without injured defenceman Josh Morrissey and forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

The Golden Knights led the first-round, best-of-seven series 2-1.

