Golden Knights score 3 unanswered in 3rd period, take down Jets to tie series
Stephenson pots winner, Stone strikes twice late in 5-2 win
Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson scored the game-winning goal early in the third period and Mark Stone added two late goals as the Golden Knights beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night.
The best-of-seven series will shift north of the border for the next two games.
Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre. Game 4 is set for Monday night.
Stephenson knocked in a rebound at 5:37 of the third and found Stone with a goalmouth pass at 13:01. The Vegas captain iced the win by wiring a wrist shot past Connor Hellebuyck at 17:30.
Stephenson gave us the lead!!! 👌 <a href="https://t.co/AlmeLsFLxY">pic.twitter.com/AlmeLsFLxY</a>—@GoldenKnights
William Karlsson and Jack Eichel had the other Vegas goals.
Adam Lowry and Kevin Stenlund tallied for the Jets.
Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers sat out again with an upper-body injury but Morgan Barron was back with a full cage on his helmet. Barron needed over 75 stitches after taking a skate to the face in Game 1.
For the second game in a row, the Jets quieted the sellout crowd with a strong start. Winnipeg dominated play over the first few minutes and recorded the first five shots on goal.
The Golden Knights' first shot didn't come until the 5:35 mark when Stephenson's one-timer required a highlight-reel save from Hellebuyck.
The Winnipeg netminder snagged the low shot and swung his glove to the outside of the post while most of his body was behind the goal line. A review upheld the no-goal call.
WATCH | Hellebuyck robs Stephenson with goal-line grab:
The Jets opened the scoring at 9:18 of the first period on the power play. Winnipeg controlled the puck from the faceoff and Neal Pionk's wrister was redirected by Lowry past Laurent Brossoit for his third goal of the playoffs.
Vegas had three power-play opportunities in the opening stanza but Winnipeg had a 17-8 edge in shots on goal.
The Golden Knights came out with more intensity to start the second period. Stone and Nicolas Roy had strong chances down low but couldn't convert.
- Bloodied but unbowed: Skate to the face can't keep Jets forward Morgan Barron off NHL post-season ice
Winnipeg pulled even at 16:01 when Saku Maenalanen flipped a pass to Stenlund, who chipped it over Brossoit's shoulder.
Vegas outshot Winnipeg 39-33.
After the two games in Winnipeg, the series will return to T-Mobile Arena on April 27 for Game 5. Game 6, if necessary, will be played at Canada Life Centre on April 29.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?