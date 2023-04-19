Content
Jets' Barron gets 75-plus stitches after skate to face vs. Golden Knights, returns to ice

Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron took a skate to his face Tuesday night, requiring more than 75 stitches, but he returned to the ice less than a period later.

Forward immediately went to Winnipeg's locker room, returned in 2nd period

Mark Anderson · The Associated Press ·
A hockey player moves the puck mid-game.
Morgan Barron of the Jets, seen in a previous game, was injured in the first period during a big scramble in front of the Golden Knights' net in Game 1 of their first-round series. (Jason Halstead/Getty Images)

Barron was injured in the first period during a big scramble in front of the Vegas Golden Knights' net in Game 1 of the teams' Western Conference first-round series.

As players collapsed around the front of the net in pursuit of a loose puck, Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit's skate cut Barron.

Barron immediately went to the Jets' locker room, but returned in the second period wearing a full cage on his head.

