Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Canucks' power play finally connects in long-awaited win over Jets

The Vancouver Canucks got power-play goals from Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland to snap a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Goaltender Thatcher Demko stops 36 shots in Vancouver victory

Jim Morris · The Canadian Press ·
Vancouver's Conor Garland celebrates with teammate Bo Horvat after scoring a second-period power-play goal during the Canucks' 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press)

The Vancouver Canucks got power-play goals from Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland to snap a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Defenceman Kyle Burroughs, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Canucks (6-10-2) who were 0-4-1 in their previous five games. They were 0-13 on the power play during that stretch.

Nikolaj Ehlers, on a pretty individual play, and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets (9-4-4) who lost their second consecutive game.

Canuck goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots.

Eric Comrie stopped 26 shots for the Jets.

WATCH | Garland scores winner for Canucks:

Conor Garland lifts Canucks over Jets

51 minutes ago
0:59
Vancouver edges Winnipeg 3-2 to snap a 5-game winless streak. 0:59

The win was just the third in 12 games for Vancouver but may cool the temperature of disgruntled Canuck fans who have been calling for general manager Jim Benning and coach Travis Green to be fired. There seemed a little extra enthusiasm singing "Sweet Caroline" in the third period.

Vancouver was 2-3 on the power play and didn't play shorthanded all night.

The Canucks, who came into the game with the league's worst penalty kill (60.3 per cent) took advantage of the Jets having the second worst (64.3 per cent) when Winnipeg was assessed an extra penalty during a first-period scrum.

WATCH | 9 best NHL duos... in 90 seconds:

9 best NHL duos of all-time...in 90 seconds

2 days ago
2:20
Stopping one superstar is hard enough, stopping these duos was almost impossible. 2:20

Ekman-Larsson took a pass from Elias Pettersson in the high slot and took a seeing-eye shot that travelled through traffic and past Comrie at 13:51. It was his second goal of the year.

Burroughs made it 2-0 at 3:12 of the second on another shot through traffic that hit the left post and into the net.

Ehlers cut the lead in half just a minute later. He scooped up a loose puck in the Vancouver zone, skated around defenceman Quinn Hughes and scored his sixth of the season.

Garland notched Vancouver's second power-play goal at 6:54 of the second after Blake Wheeler was called for high-sticking. Alex Chiasson found him at the top of the faceoff circle and he beat Comrie with a bullet of a shot over the goaltender's shoulder.

Demko stops a shot attempt from Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele during the first period. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press)

Dubois made it interesting with his 10 goal of the season with 2:28 remaining.

Demko, who was playing his eighth career game against the Jets, made some big saves. Early in the first period he stopped Ehlers' shot from a sharp angle, then blocked Mark Scheifele's rebound attempt. Later he stopped Andrew Copp on a backhand.

Just a couple minutes into the second he got a toe on an Evgeny Svechnikov backhand.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now