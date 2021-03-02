Demko earns 1st career shutout as Canucks pounce on Jets with 3-goal opening frame
Loss marks end of Winnipeg's 4-game win streak
The Vancouver Canucks scored three first-period goals and Thatcher Demko made 27 saves in a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night at Bell MTS Place.
Nate Schmidt, J.T. Miller and Nils Hoglander scored early as the Canucks (9-14-2) ended the Jets' four-game winning streak. Elias Pettersson sealed the victory with an empty-net goal.
Demko's first career shutout helped give the Canucks their first victory in five games.
After being held to one shot on goal over the first eight-plus minutes, Nate Schmidt sent a fluttering shot from the high slot past a screened Connor Hellebuyck at 8:28.
A similar play just 18 seconds later doubled Vancouver's lead. This time Schmidt's point shot was redirected by Miller at 8:46.
Vancouver's second power-play unit used the same formula to extend the lead at 14:50. Tyler Myers sent a wrist shot from inside the blue line that Hoglander tipped to make it 3-0.
Demko, meanwhile, was steady if unspectacular in the Vancouver net, giving up few rebounds and coming through when needed.
The Jets, who fell to 8-4-1 at home, seemed more inspired in the second period but had difficulty delivering any sustained pressure.
The Jets pulled Hellebuyck with over five minutes left in regulation. Winnipeg hit the post on a deflected shot but Pettersson put the game away at 16:26.
The Canucks had 19 shots on goal and improved to 4-8-0 on the road.
After Tuesday's game, the Jets will take to the road for 12 of their next 14 games.
The Canucks will return home to kick off a five-game homestand Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena.
