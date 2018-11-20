Laine notches 6th career hat trick to lift Jets past Canucks
Jets pepper 49 shots on goal to hand Vancouver 6th-straight loss
Patrik Laine's hat trick lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.
The Finnish right winger put the puck into an empty net with less than two minutes to go seal the game.
Brian Little, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg (12-5-2).
Elias Pettersson, Tyler Motte and Nikolay Goldobin put up goals for Vancouver (10-11-2).
Watch Pettersson score his rookie-leading 12th goal
Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22-of-25 shots for the Jets and Jacob Markstrom made 43 saves for the Canucks.
The Jets' 49 shots on goal were the most Vancouver has allowed in a single game all season and extends the Canucks' losing streak to six games.
Winnipeg opened the scoring just over a minute in after Markstrom tried to clear the puck along the boards. Little collected the puck at the point and hammered it in as the Vancouver goalie slid back into his net.
The Canucks responded with a power-play goal after Dustin Byfuglien was called for slashing.
Goldobin got a behind-the-back pass off to defenceman Ben Hutton, who sliced the puck to Pettersson. The Canucks rookie fired a rocket past Hellebuyck, tying the game.
Petterson now has 19 goals in his first 17 NHL games.
Markstrom faced a barrage of 23 shots in the opening period, including a hard wrister from Nikolaj Ehlers that went off his blocker.
The rebound popped out to the side and Scheifele poked it in to make it 2-1 for the Jets.
Winnipeg added another first-period goal when Connor popped in a top-shelf shot on the power play.
The left-winger is riding a five-game point streak where he's notched four goals and three assists.
Laine takes advantage
Midway through the second period, Pettersson and Hutton collided while trying to clear the puck from in front of the Vancouver net.
Laine took advantage of the opportunity, collecting the puck and getting off a quick wristshot that sailed past Markstrom to make it 4-1 for the Jets.
Motte clawed one back for the Canucks, scoring his second goal of the year on a short-handed breakaway.
It was Goldobin who brought Vancouver within one. The right-winger slid the puck across the crease, forcing Hellebuyck to sprawl, then tucked it into the net behind the netminder's skate.
Laine registered two goals in the third frame for the sixth three-goal game of his career.
