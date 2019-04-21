Skip to Main Content
Sorry, Canada — the Leafs are your last hope to bring the Cup home

Hockey Night in Canada

NHL

Sorry, Canada — the Leafs are your last hope to bring the Cup home

The Montreal Canadiens were the last Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup in 1993, and it's a good bet the drought will continue. The Winnipeg Jets' elimination at the hands of the St. Louis Blues on Saturday left one lonely Canadian team remaining in the playoffs: the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Eliminations of Flames, Jets mean it's up to Toronto to snap long title drought

CBC Sports ·
Toronto's Mitch Marner celebrates his short-handed penalty shot goal in Game 1 against the Boston Bruins. With the Flames and Jets eliminated, the Maple Leafs are Canada's last shot to end the country's lengthy Stanley Cup drought this season. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

It's been 26 years since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup. That streak will probably reach 27.

When the Winnipeg Jets were eliminated by the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, it left one lonely Canadian club on its own in the playoffs.

At least that team knows something about Cup droughts.

And so, the Toronto Maple Leafs are the country's last hope to win the Stanley Cup this season.

Heading into the post-season, the Calgary Flames seemed to be Canada's likeliest bet to end the drought, with a matchup against a Colorado Avalanche team 17 points below them in the standings.

After a Game 1 drubbing of the Avalanche, the Flames were rolling. Then they lost their next four straight. Whoops.

Meanwhile, the Jets limped into the playoffs after a mediocre second half. Last year's conference finalists had seemingly run out of steam before taking games 3 and 4 to even their series with the Blues. But a third-period collapse in game 5 followed by a sketchy start in game 6 doomed them.

Canada hasn't made the Cup final since 2011 when the Vancouver Canucks memorably lost to the Boston Bruins. Vancouver didn't take that loss so well.

So now that the Leafs are one win away from ousting the Bruins — also a hated rival of Montreal — maybe Canadians will band together in support of a Toronto Cup run.

Probably not, though.

In reality, Canadians are likely to turn on the Leafs. For one, other fans want their own team to bring the Cup back north of the border. For another, Leafs fans' insistence on calling their squad Canada's team wouldn't sit so well with Canada's six other teams.

And it could very well be an American accepting the Cup from Gary Bettman if the Leafs manage the miracle, with Arizona's Auston Matthews sitting as leading scorer on the captain-less team.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves: we've all seen what happens when the Leafs take a lead against the Bruins.

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.