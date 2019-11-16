Stamkos scores 400th goal but Jets take the win over Lightning
Stamkos is the 9th active player to reach 400 goals
Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves and the Winnipeg Jets overcame Steven Stamkos' 400th goal to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 Friday night.
The 29-year-old Stamkos is the ninth active player and 98th overall to reach the milestone.
Mathieu Perreault, Nikolaj Ehlers, Jack Roslovic and Kyle Connor scored for Winnipeg, which is on a 6-1-1 roll. The Jets are 9-1-1 this season in one-goal games.
Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 23 saves. Victor Hedman got his fourth of the season for Tampa Bay, which ended a season-best three-game winning streak. Anthony Cirelli also scored.
Perreault opened the scoring 1:59 into the game, tipping a long-range shot from the left point by Josh Morrissey. Tampa Bay answered with 48.6 seconds left when Hedman pounced on a loose puck in the crease.
The Jets struck twice in the span of 21 seconds in the second period, thanks to some help from Lightning coach Jon Cooper.
WATCH | Jets hold on for win over Lightning:
After Roslovic put Winnipeg in front 2-1 with his fourth of the season at the 7:18 mark, Cooper issued a challenge believing the puck was knocked down by Ehlers with a high stick 18 seconds before the goal that would have resulted in a stoppage of play. The play was reviewed and the goal stood, which resulted in a delay of game penalty on Tampa Bay.
On the ensuing power play, Ehlers found space at the bottom of the right circle and snapped a wrist shot to the short side over Vasilevskiy's glove at 7:39. Tampa Bay had successfully killed off 17 consecutive power plays prior to the goal.
Stamkos pulled the Lightning within a goal on a one-timer with 2:16 left in the third period before Connor added an empty-net goal with 1:28 left. Cirelli scored with 21.9 seconds remaining.
