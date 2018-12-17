Jets power past Lightning in OT for 5th straight win
Winnipeg now tied for 1st in Western Conference with Calgary
Mark Scheifele scored 4:18 into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 on Sunday.
It was Winnipeg's third straight overtime victory (22-9-2) and extended their win streak to a season-high five games. It also put them in a tie for second in the NHL with the Calgary Flames and tops in the Western Conference.
Patrik Laine skated in front of Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and lost the puck, while Scheifele swooped in and cleaned up the rebound for the winner. Scheifele and Dustin Byfuglien each had a pair of assists.
Nikolaj Ehlers added a pair of goals, while Mathieu Perreault, Brandon Tanev also scored for the Jets.
Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov, Alex Killorn and Tyler Johnson also scored. Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat each collected a pair of assists.
Connor Hellebuyck made 42 saves for the Jets, who are 9-1 in their past 10 games. Vasilevskiy, in his second game back from a broken foot, stopped 37 shots and picked up an assist on Killorn's goal.
