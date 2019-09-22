Jets suspend Byfuglien for refusing to report to camp: reports
34-year-old veteran defenceman reportedly considering retirement
The Winnipeg Jets suspended defenceman Dustin Byfuglien on Saturday for refusing to report to training camp, according to multiple reports.
TSN hockey insider Bob McKenzie was the first to report the suspension.
WPG has suspended Dustin Byfuglien for failing to report to camp. If he doesn’t report by opening day, WPG loses his cap hit until he does report.—@TSNBobMcKenzie
Not nearly as ominous as it sounds. WPG still wants Byfuglien back but needs to protect roster and cap flexibility until they know his intentions.—@TSNBobMcKenzie
The paperwork has been filed but it can be reversed at any time and it’s not something that would come as any surprise to Byfuglien. In the meantime, WPG waits while he ponders his future.—@TSNBobMcKenzie
Byfuglien has been absent since camp opened on Sept. 13. He met with Jets coach Paul Maurice on Thursday.
WATCH | Jets coach Paul Maurice discusses Byfuglien's leave:
General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff was hopeful Friday that the club could work something out with Byfuglien.
"Dustin is a big part of our family here," Cheveldayoff told reporters. "There's always an open policy for discussions. We always care about people of our family. One thing I will say, healthwise, everything is good for him and his family. But again, from our standpoint, we support Dustin and look forward to the resolution."
Byfuglien scored 31 points (four goals, 27 assists) in 42 games last season, his eighth in Winnipeg. He was twice sidelined due to different lower-body injuries.
Overall, Byfuglien has recorded 525 career points (177 goals, 348 assists) in 869 games. He played his first five seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and one with the Atlanta Thrashers before that franchise moved to Winnipeg before the 2011-12 season.
