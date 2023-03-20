Blues' goaltending duo combine efforts for shutout victory over Jets
Hofer, Greiss post 34 saves in 3-0 win over visiting Winnipeg
Kasperi Kapanen, Nathan Walker and Jakub Vrana each scored to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.
Hofer started in place of the suspended Jordan Binnington on Friday and had 33 saves in a 5-2 win against Washington — his first NHL game since Nov. 13, 2021. Hofer, called up from Springfield of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions Thursday after Binnington was suspended, is now 3-1-0 in the NHL.
Connor Hellebuyck, starting for the second straight day, had 14 saves for the Jets, who have lost three of their last four games.
WATCH l Vrana secures Blues' victory over Jets:
Winnipeg fell short of completing a season sweep of the Blues after having won the teams' first three meetings by a combined 13-4 margin.
From the side of the net, Kapanen redirected a pass from Nick Leddy past Hellebuyck at 4:04 of the first period, giving St. Louis a 1-0 lead. It was his fourth goal in 10 games with the Blues.
Vrana wristed in a shot on a breakaway at 12 minutes of the third period after getting a pass from Kapanen. It was his fourth goal in four games.
Binnington served the second of his two-game suspension Sunday. Binnington was suspended by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct against Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman in the second period of St. Louis' 8-5 loss on Wednesday.
