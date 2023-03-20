Content
Blues' goaltending duo combine efforts for shutout victory over Jets

Joel Hofer and Thomas Greiss combined for a 34-save shutout as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Sunday.

Warren Mayes · The Associated Press ·
A hockey player close to the net is seen scoring as the opposition goaltender looks on as the puck goes in. Two players, one from each team, and an official are also seen, behind the net.
Blues' Nathan Walker (26) scores past Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck during a 3-0 victory over Winnipeg in St. Louis on Sunday. (Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press)

Kasperi Kapanen, Nathan Walker and Jakub Vrana each scored to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.

Rookie goalie and Winnipeg native Joel Hofer started in his first home appearance with St. Louis and stopped 33 shots in his fourth NHL start to help the Blues win for the fourth time in six games. He didn't get the shutout because he had to leave the ice for a skate repair in the second period. Thomas Greiss had a save while filling in.

Hofer started in place of the suspended Jordan Binnington on Friday and had 33 saves in a 5-2 win against Washington — his first NHL game since Nov. 13, 2021. Hofer, called up from Springfield of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions Thursday after Binnington was suspended, is now 3-1-0 in the NHL.

Connor Hellebuyck, starting for the second straight day, had 14 saves for the Jets, who have lost three of their last four games.

Winnipeg fell short of completing a season sweep of the Blues after having won the teams' first three meetings by a combined 13-4 margin.

From the side of the net, Kapanen redirected a pass from Nick Leddy past Hellebuyck at 4:04 of the first period, giving St. Louis a 1-0 lead. It was his fourth goal in 10 games with the Blues.

Walker increased the lead to 2-0 with 9:26 left in the second. Justin Faulk skated in down the left wing when he made a backhanded pass to Walker, who one-timed the puck from the side of the net.

Vrana wristed in a shot on a breakaway at 12 minutes of the third period after getting a pass from Kapanen. It was his fourth goal in four games.

Binnington served the second of his two-game suspension Sunday. Binnington was suspended by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct against Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman in the second period of St. Louis' 8-5 loss on Wednesday.

