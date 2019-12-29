Schwartz scores twice to lead Blues past Jets for 8th straight win
St. Louis beats Winnipeg for 2nd time in 3 days
Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Sunday for their season-best eighth straight victory.
Ryan O'Reilly and Robert Thomas also scored for St. Louis. The defending champion Blues improved to 26-8-6, outscoring opponents 32-16 during the winning streak. They had a seven-game streak Oct. 27-Nov. 9.
Nicholas Shore scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for Winnipeg. The Jets have lost five of six to fall to 21-15-3.
Schwartz gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with 4:51 left in the second period, taking a feed from Jordan Kyrou on a two-on-one break and beating Hellebuyck through the legs. Schwartz added an empty-netter with 30 seconds remaining. He has 13 goals, two more than all of last season. In a six-game points streak, he has four goals and eight assists.
O'Reilly scored his first home goal of the season, pushing Alex Pietrangelo's rebound stick-side past Hellebuyck with 5:42 left in the first. The assist was the 326th of Pietrangelo's career, moving him past Al MacInnis atop the franchise leaderboard for defencemen.
Thomas made it 3-1 when he roofed a shot past Hellebuyck on a power play at 7:06 of the third.
Shore tied it at 1 at 5:40 of the second, one-timing a Logan Shaw's feed past Binnington.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.