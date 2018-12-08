Recap
Jake Allen cools Jets as Steen propels Blues to victory
Jake Allen made 26 saves to record his first shutout in a year as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Friday.
Alex Steen scored for the Blues (10-13-4) during a second-period power play. The Jets only had six shots on goal in the third period.
Allen's last shutout was a 3-0 victory over Dallas on Dec. 7, 2017. He's 8-7-4 in 21 games this season.
Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Jets (17-9-2), who had a season-long four-game winning streak end.
Winnipeg was last shut out in their fourth game of the season, a 3-0 loss In Nashville on Oct. 11.
The Jets, who were starting a four-game homestand, outshot the Blues 13-9 in the scoreless first period. Winnipeg was 0 for 2 on the power play and St. Louis was 0 for 1.
