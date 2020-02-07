Hellebuyck sensational as Jets manage to halt Blues' 11-game home point streak

Andrew Copp broke a third period tie, Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 Thursday night.

Patrik Laine, Jansen Harkins and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg.

Colton Parayko and Carl Gunnarsson scored for St. Louis, which had recorded a point in its previous 11 home games. Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots for the Western Conference leaders.

Copp pounced on the rebound of a shot by Harkins to break a 2-2 tie with 10:56 left in the third period.

Jansen Harkins snapped home his first NHL goal as the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2. 0:29

Hellebuyck beat the Blues for the second time in five days. He made 38 saves on 40 shots in a 5-2 win over St. Louis on Saturday. Hellebuyck improved to 23-16-5.

Laine scored his 20th of the season off a cross-ice pass from Mark Scheifele at 5:58 of the second period for a 2-0 lead. Laine has scored at least 20 goals in each of his first four seasons.

Ehlers added an empty-net goal with 10 seconds left.

St. Louis scored twice in a span of a 2:20 in the second period. Gunnarsson blasted a shot from just inside the blue line past Hellebuyck to tie it.