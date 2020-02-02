Jets ditch Blues to dampen Alexander Steen's milestone night
Jack Roslovic's 3-point night helps Winnipeg snap 5-game skid
Winnipeg forward Jack Roslovic scored two goals and an assist to lead the Jets to a 5-2 victory over the reigning Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues at Bell MTS Place on Saturday night.
The Jets snapped a five-game losing streak and are now 12-12-2 at home this season.
Connor Hellebuyck was outstanding in net for the Jets (26-23-4). The NHL all-star goalie stopped 38 shots, while Jordan Binnington made 28 saves for the Central Division-leading Blues (31-14-8).
After the Blues pulled to within 3-2 with 4:10 left, Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler salted the game away with an empty-net goal with 1:31 left. Patrik Laine added another empty-netter with 21 seconds remaining.
Ryan O'Reilly had scored with 4:10 left in the game to get the Blues within a goal, when he beat Hellebuyck off a feed from Zach Sanford.
Brayden Schenn had broken Hellebuyck's bid for a league-leading fifth shutout when he blasted a perfect feed from Jaden Schwartz at 13:20 of the third period.
