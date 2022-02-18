Morrissey scores game-winner as Jets down Kraken
Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler has 2 points
Smooth-skating Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey was the team's latest hero, leading Winnipeg to a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.
Morrissey snapped a 3-3 tie with 6:10 left in the game to give Winnipeg a 4-3 lead. Forward Kyle Connor, who assisted, added an empty-net goal at the buzzer.
Dominic Toninato, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler also scored for Winnipeg, which improved to 22-18-8. Goalie Eric Comrie stopped 20-of-23 shots for the win at Canada Life Centre. Dylan DeMelo had two assists.
Morrissey converted a perfect pass from Connor and beat Grubauer cleanly for the game-winner. Forward Kristian Reichel also assisted.
Seattle tied the score 3-3 7:02 into the final frame. Forward Eberle tipped in a pass from forward Johansson from the crease.
WATCH | Kraken make history with 1st all-Black NHL broadcast duo:
Jets captain Wheeler, who had two points, gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead at 11:54 of the second period when he converted a pass from Paul Stastny from alone in front. Stastny stole the puck in the corner and immediately fed Wheeler.
The Jets knotted the score at 2-2 early in the second. Just getting out of the penalty box, Dubois fired a sharp-angled shot that beat Grubauer 1:45 into the middle frame. Wheeler made a good pass to put Dubois in the clear.
Seattle had jumped out to a 2-0 lead. With Winnipeg defenceman Logan Stanley off for boarding, defenceman Dunn fired a slapshot from the point that beat a screened Comrie just 3:21 into the game.
The Kraken followed that up when forward Johansson beat Comrie from the slot at the 12:15 mark.
It was the third of a four-game homestand for Winnipeg, who host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon.
The Kraken will face the Flames in Calgary on Saturday, then wrap up a three-game road trip in Vancouver on Sunday night.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?