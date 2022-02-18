Morrissey scores game-winner as Jets down Kraken

Smooth-skating Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey was the team's latest hero, leading Winnipeg to a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Morrissey snapped a 3-3 tie with 6:10 left in the game to give Winnipeg a 4-3 lead. Forward Kyle Connor, who assisted, added an empty-net goal at the buzzer.

Dominic Toninato, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler also scored for Winnipeg, which improved to 22-18-8. Goalie Eric Comrie stopped 20-of-23 shots for the win at Canada Life Centre. Dylan DeMelo had two assists.

Vince Dunn, Marcus Johansson and Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle, which fell to 16-30-4. Kraken goalie Philip Grubauer made 24 saves on 28 shots.

Morrissey converted a perfect pass from Connor and beat Grubauer cleanly for the game-winner. Forward Kristian Reichel also assisted.

Seattle tied the score 3-3 7:02 into the final frame. Forward Eberle tipped in a pass from forward Johansson from the crease.

WATCH | Kraken make history with 1st all-Black NHL broadcast duo:

Seattle Kraken make history with 1st all-Black NHL broadcast duo Duration 1:25 The Seattle Kraken made history in Thursday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets as play-by-play announcer Everett Fitzhugh and analyst JT Brown teamed up to form the first all-Black television broadcast crew to call an NHL game. 1:25

Jets captain Wheeler, who had two points, gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead at 11:54 of the second period when he converted a pass from Paul Stastny from alone in front. Stastny stole the puck in the corner and immediately fed Wheeler.

The Jets knotted the score at 2-2 early in the second. Just getting out of the penalty box, Dubois fired a sharp-angled shot that beat Grubauer 1:45 into the middle frame. Wheeler made a good pass to put Dubois in the clear.

The Kraken took a 2-1 lead into the second period. Winnipeg cut into a 2-0 deficit when Dominic Toninato scored a short-handed goal with just 13 seconds left in the opening period. With Dubois off for high sticking, Toninato converted a perfect pass from centre Adam Lowry into an open net with Grubauer pulled out of position.

Seattle had jumped out to a 2-0 lead. With Winnipeg defenceman Logan Stanley off for boarding, defenceman Dunn fired a slapshot from the point that beat a screened Comrie just 3:21 into the game.

The Kraken followed that up when forward Johansson beat Comrie from the slot at the 12:15 mark.

It was the third of a four-game homestand for Winnipeg, who host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon.

The Kraken will face the Flames in Calgary on Saturday, then wrap up a three-game road trip in Vancouver on Sunday night.