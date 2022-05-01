Connor's 47th goal of season rallies Jets to season-ending win over Kraken

Kyle Connor's 47th goal of the season at 9:05 of the third period rallied the Winnipeg Jets to a season-ending 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Jets fans gave their team a standing ovation following its fourth straight victory.

Morgan Barron, Blake Wheeler and Dominic Toninato also scored for Winnipeg (39-32-11), which missed the playoffs but finished a four-game homestand 4-0-0.

Goaltender Eric Comrie made 27 saves playing in his 19th game this season (10-5-1) as the backup to Connor Hellebuyck.

Alex Wennberg had a goal and one assist for Seattle. Daniel Sprong and Riley Sheahan also scored.

Winnipeg-born backup Chris Driedger stopped 23 shots for Seattle, which concluded its inaugural NHL season with a 27-49-6 record.

The match between the clubs was rescheduled following a storm in Winnipeg last month. It was the lone contest on the NHL schedule and officially ended the league's regular season.

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first but Seattle went ahead 3-1 entering the third.

Barron scored his second goal of the season 3:47 into the first. Wenneberg began his team's three-goal output with his 11th of the season 22 seconds into a power play at 5:55.

Sprong made it 2-1 at 12:24 with a shot that beat Comrie to the glove side. Sheahan's goal followed 55 seconds later.

Winnipeg then ignited for its three goals early in the third.

Jets centre Paul Stastny recorded his 800th career point when he won a faceoff and got the puck back to Wheeler, who sent a one-timer past Driedger at 4:49 of the third period. It marked the fourth straight game that Wheeler had scored.

Toninato added his goal at 7:16, with Barron earning an assist.

