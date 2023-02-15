Jets edge Kraken in shootout to complete come-from-behind victory

Pierre-Luc Dubois didn't feel rusty when the Winnipeg Jets were sent to their first shootout of the season.

Dubois and Mark Scheifele scored in the shot contest to give the Jets a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

"I had a penalty shot at one point [this season] so I wasn't as rusty," Dubois said. "I don't remember the last time I was in a shootout. But a win's a win. We're all happy in here and getting ready for a big road trip."

The Jets had been the only NHL team that hadn't played in a shootout this season. They're now 8-1 in extra time.

Scheifele and Blake Wheeler rushed the net during overtime, but Wheeler's shot missed the net manned by Philip Grubauer.

Dubois had tied the game 2-2 at 9:39 of the third period when his shot went off Seattle defenceman Vince Dunn at the front of the net.

Wheeler also scored for the Jets (34-19-1), who have won three in a row. David Rittich made 27 saves.

John Hayden and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken (30-18-6), who ended a five-game road trip going 1-3-1. Grubauer stopped 38 shots.

WATCH | Jets defeat Kraken in shootout for 3rd straight win:

Jets beat Kraken in shootout for 3rd straight victory Duration 1:01 Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois score in the shootout as Winnipeg edges Seattle 3-2.

"Tonight is a hard-fought road game for us," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. "That's a good team, a lot of respect for the ability and the way they play.

"Disappointed not to get two [points], but that's a real important road point for us."

There was no scoring in the first period, but the Kraken had the best opportunity with their second power play of the period. They went on a four-minute man advantage after Jets forward Morgan Barron received a double minor for high sticking.

Seattle only managed three shots on goal during the lengthy power play, which actually starred Winnipeg forward Adam Lowry.

'I could have been a goalie'

Early in the power play, Jets defenceman Brenden Dillion had his stick break during a clearing attempt. Lowry handed him his stick and then went on the defensive with only his body.

Lowry first blocked one Kraken blast with his skate. A second shot deflected off him and over the glass to draw a whistle and stoppage in play. Lowry then skated to the bench to cheers from the crowd of 14,237.

"Yeah, I could have been a goalie," Lowry said. "I played it when I was young for a bit [under age 13], and ultimately had to make the decision. I guess I made the right decision. There were a few kick saves tonight."

Winnipeg got its first power play of the game two minutes into the second period, but two shots at the net couldn't get past Grubauer.

Winnipeg Jets Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken with Nikolaj Ehlers (27), Josh Morrissey (44) and Neal Poink (4) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press)

"[Grubauer] tonight, and the last few times he's played, he's been unbelievable," Seattle forward Morgan Geekie said.

"It's great to see him have success, but unfortunately we couldn't get it done for him tonight. I think we need to work on scoring some more goals when he's in there."

Wheeler tallied his 15th goal of the season with a nifty change of direction. As he was skating across in front of Grubauer, Wheeler suddenly stopped, shifted his body and fired the puck into the net at 7:01.

Wheeler is on a three-game point streak with three goals and a pair of assists during that span.

Morrissey magic

Hayden tied the game on his 28th birthday after rushing to the net and redirecting a pass from Geekie at 13:20.

Seattle then got two lucky bounces during a power play to go ahead 2-1.

McCann fired the puck at the net and it bounced off two Jets and went past Rittich with 27 seconds remaining in the middle frame.

Jets forward Mason Appleton went in alone on Grubauer with just over five minutes remaining in the third, but his shot hit the post.

Winnipeg went on the power play with 5:02 left, but came up empty.

Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey assisted on the Dubois goal, giving him 45 assists, which is a franchise record for assists in a single season by a defenceman in Atlanta Thrashers/Jets history. Toby Enstrom held the previous record.

Morrissey also has 56 points this season, tying Dustin Byfuglien for the franchise's all-time points by a defenceman.

Morrissey is also riding a three-game point streak (three goals, two assists).

Jets head out for a four-game road trip, starting in Columbus against the Blue Jackets on Thursday as the Kraken return home to take on the Philadelphia Flyers.