Reimer stymies Jets with 41-save shutout to snap Sharks' 9-game losing streak

James Reimer earned his third shutout of the season as the San Jose Sharks beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Tuesday night to stop a nine-game losing streak.

Winnipeg clings to final playoff spot in West with 2-point cushion on Calgary

Max Miller · The Associated Press ·
San Jose's goaltender drops to his knees to make a save as a Winnipeg player looks for a rebound.
Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) saves a shot during a 2-0 win over the Jets on Tuesday in San Jose. (D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Reimer stopped 41 shots, including a diving paddle save with 3:40 left in the second period. Noah Gregor, Kevin Labanc and Martin Kaut scored for San Jose.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets, who went 0 for 3 on the power play.

Winnipeg holds the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference by two points over Calgary and three over Nashville, which has two games in hand.

Sharks forward Jacob Peterson made a nice play behind the net by faking one way and going back the other to find Gregor in front to open the scoring midway through the first period. It was Gregor's fifth goal of the season, and he extended his point streak to three games.

WATCH | Sharks end losing skid:

Jets end California road trip with shutout loss to Sharks

42 minutes ago
Duration 1:05
San Jose wins 3-0 as Winnipeg finishes their three-game road trip in California with one victory then two consecutive losses.

Labanc added his 13th goal 2:23 into the third period. Gregor got an assist on the play as well.

Kaut iced the game with 2:03 to go with his fourth goal of the season. Erik Karlsson earned an assist, giving him 91 points.

