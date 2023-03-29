Reimer stymies Jets with 41-save shutout to snap Sharks' 9-game losing streak
Winnipeg clings to final playoff spot in West with 2-point cushion on Calgary
James Reimer earned his third shutout of the season as the San Jose Sharks beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Tuesday night to stop a nine-game losing streak.
Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets, who went 0 for 3 on the power play.
Winnipeg holds the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference by two points over Calgary and three over Nashville, which has two games in hand.
Sharks forward Jacob Peterson made a nice play behind the net by faking one way and going back the other to find Gregor in front to open the scoring midway through the first period. It was Gregor's fifth goal of the season, and he extended his point streak to three games.
WATCH | Sharks end losing skid:
Labanc added his 13th goal 2:23 into the third period. Gregor got an assist on the play as well.
Kaut iced the game with 2:03 to go with his fourth goal of the season. Erik Karlsson earned an assist, giving him 91 points.
