Jets finalizing deal to make Rick Bowness new head coach: reports
The Winnipeg Jets are finalizing a deal with Rick Bowness to become the team's new head coach, according to multiple media reports.
67-year-old spent last 3 seasons with Dallas, leading them to 2020 Stanley Cup final
The Winnipeg Jets are finalizing a deal with Rick Bowness to become the team's new head coach, according to multiple media reports.
TSN was the first to report that Bowness and the Jets were close to a deal.
Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars, leading them to an appearance in the 2020 Stanley Cup final.
While Bowness was not under contract past this season, the 67-year-old coach said he was stepping away from the Stars to "allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position."
The Stars hired Pete DeBoer to replace Bowness last month.
It will be Bowness's second stint in Winnipeg. He started his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988—89 season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?