Jets held scoreless as Tristan Jarry shines for Penguins in victory
Jarry makes 32 saves; Zucker, Rust, Guentzel score for Pittsburgh
Tristan Jarry stopped all 32 shots he faced leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.
Jason Zucker, Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel scored for Pittsburgh (8-7-3).
Rust salted the game away after Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck surrendered the puck to Penguins forward Sidney Crosby, who promptly set up Rust and the right-winger capitalized. Guentzel added an empty-net marker with 3.5 seconds left.
After a scoreless first two periods, Zucker opened the scoring 53 seconds into the third. The left-winger took a pass from Evgeni Malkin and beat Hellebuyck over his shoulder.
The Jets held a 23-22 shot advantage through the first 40 minutes as both goaltenders held down their respective forts. Hellebuyck made a solid save on Pittsburgh's Ryan Poehling in addition to some quick stops on screened shots.
Josh Morrissey and Cole Perfetti both came close to opening the scoring for Winnipeg during a pair of power plays in the second, but were stoned by Jarry.
WATCH | Crosby sets up Rust to secure Penguins' shutout win over Jets:
Although the Jets outshot Pittsburgh 13-11 in the first, the Penguins held the edge with more threatening scoring opportunities in the early going.
Hellebuyck was forced to be sharp facing dangerous shots from Guentzel, Kris Letang, Malkin and Rickard Rakell. Hellebuyck also stopped Crosby on a partial breakaway after the star took the puck away from Morrissey.
Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. Veteran Kyle Capobianco replaced him again. Defenceman Ville Heinola, who was recently recalled from the Manitoba Moose farm team, sat out for the second straight game. DeMelo is expected to return on Monday. Jets forward Kyle Connor played his 400th NHL game Saturday night.
With four points against Minnesota on Thursday, Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby moved past Gordie Howe into 10th place on the NHL's career list of players with three-point games (163) and is just one behind Jari Kurri. Crosby has also scored the first goal in four games thus far this season, which leads the NHL.
Jets will host the Carolina Hurricanes in the last of a three-game homestand on Monday. Penguins will play in Chicago on Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?