Hart posts 40-save shutout as Flyers hand Jets 3rd straight loss
Philadelphia forward Cates records goal, assist in 4-0 victory
Knowing it was their final game before the NHL all-star break, the Philadelphia Flyers went all out against the Winnipeg Jets.
Forward Noah Cates scored a goal and an assist to help the Flyers blank the Jets 4-0 on Saturday night.
"Going into the break, you just empty the tank and you're not too worried about how you're going to feel for the next game," said Cates, who scored the first goal of the game.
Carter Hart made 40 saves to earn his first shutout of the year for Philadelphia (21-21-9), which is 7-1-1 in its last nine road games.
"It's great," Cates said. "He's probably been one of our best players, one of our most consistent players all year. He's been holding us in games and for him to be rewarded with a shutout is big."
Kieffer Bellows, Owen Tippett and Tony DeAngelo also scored for Philadelphia. Rasmus Ristolainen had two assists.
WATCH | Tippett scores on breakaway:
It was the fourth shutout of Hart's NHL career.
Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26-of-30 shots for Winnipeg (31-19-1) — which lost its third straight game — before being relieved by David Rittich before 14,476 fans at Canada Life Centre. Rittich made three saves in relief.
Many of the fans booed the hometown team and Jets coach Rick Bowness didn't blame them.
"This group knows how to win," Bowness said. "There is a price to pay in this league. You have to work, you have to compete, and you have to do it every night. As the season progresses, it gets harder.
Bowness was so frustrated that he called a timeout with 7:06 left in the second period with the Flyers up 2-0.
"[Adam Lowry's] line was the best line out there, by far," Bowness said. "We didn't have enough guys going to follow it up. We had some guys that clearly didn't want to play tonight. You can't get momentum. You can get momentum when those guys go out there, but the next guys have to go out and have the same attitude. We didn't."
The Jets are now 17-8-0 at home.
"We can win this game against St. Louis on Monday, and going into the break, use those rest days and come back really refreshed. Obviously, we're disappointed with the effort, disappointed with the outcome. Three games in a row that we've kind of let slip away. You're going to want to stop this slide as soon as we can."
DeAngelo scored on setup from Scott Laughton at 6:48 of the third period, which chased Hellebuyck from the net. Tippett scored on a breakaway while Bellows scored his first of the year in the second.
