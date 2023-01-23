Content
Quick start, Kuhlman's winner help Jets defeat Flyers

Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the visiting Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night.

Philadelphia's Hayes scores twice while playing in 600th career game

Aaron Bracy · The Associated Press ·
A Winnipeg Jets player is seen scoring a goal as he stands and shoots in the middle of three Philadelphia Flyers players and their goaltender.
Karson Kuhlman of the Jets scored the winner during the third period of a 5-3 win against host Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Nashville.

Kevin Hayes scored twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia.

Kuhlman broke a 3-3 tie with 11:16 left in regulation when his seemingly harmless shot from the side of the net went through Felix Sandström's legs. Sandström, Philadelphia's backup playing in his first game since Dec. 13, made 25 saves.

The Jets flew out to a three-goal lead in the first 8:31.

WATCH l Jets' Kuhlman scores winner in the 3rd period vs. Flyers:

Kuhlman's 3rd period go-ahead goal hands Jets win over Flyers

3 hours ago
Duration 0:40
Karson Kuhlman scored the winner in the third period as Winnipeg defeated Philadelphia 5-3.

Jonsson-Fjällby scored on a waist-high deflection from close range over Sandström's right pad 4:53 into the contest. Connor recorded his 24th goal and team-leading 57th point 1 1/2 minutes later when he finished a 2-on-1 with Cole Perfetti by firing a hard wrist shot over Sandström's left shoulder from a sharp angle.

Scheifele tallied his team-best 29th goal to end the early barrage, completing a beautiful passing play with Blake Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers that led to an easy tap-in from just left of the crease.

Provorov, who drew national headlines on Jan. 17 by sitting out warm-ups because he didn't want to wear a pride-themed jersey due to his religious beliefs, got the Flyers on the board with his third goal of the season. Owen Tippett set up the play by waiting out defenceman Nate Schmidt's sliding attempt to defend the pass and sending the puck across the front of the net to Provorov.

Hayes pulled Philadelphia within 3-2 with the only goal of the second period. Noah Cates passed down low to Hayes, who ripped a wrister from nearly parallel to the goal line into the top left corner for a power-play tally.

Hayes tied it 2:35 into the third with another power-play goal, following up a rebound with another good wrist shot from an angle.

