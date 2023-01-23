Quick start, Kuhlman's winner help Jets defeat Flyers
Philadelphia's Hayes scores twice while playing in 600th career game
Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the visiting Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night.
Kevin Hayes scored twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia.
Kuhlman broke a 3-3 tie with 11:16 left in regulation when his seemingly harmless shot from the side of the net went through Felix Sandström's legs. Sandström, Philadelphia's backup playing in his first game since Dec. 13, made 25 saves.
The Jets flew out to a three-goal lead in the first 8:31.
WATCH l Jets' Kuhlman scores winner in the 3rd period vs. Flyers:
Jonsson-Fjällby scored on a waist-high deflection from close range over Sandström's right pad 4:53 into the contest. Connor recorded his 24th goal and team-leading 57th point 1 1/2 minutes later when he finished a 2-on-1 with Cole Perfetti by firing a hard wrist shot over Sandström's left shoulder from a sharp angle.
Scheifele tallied his team-best 29th goal to end the early barrage, completing a beautiful passing play with Blake Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers that led to an easy tap-in from just left of the crease.
Hayes pulled Philadelphia within 3-2 with the only goal of the second period. Noah Cates passed down low to Hayes, who ripped a wrister from nearly parallel to the goal line into the top left corner for a power-play tally.
Hayes tied it 2:35 into the third with another power-play goal, following up a rebound with another good wrist shot from an angle.
