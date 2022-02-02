Carter Hart makes 32 saves as Flyers down Jets
Philadelphia has won 2 in a row after losing 13 straight
Too late in the season to make a serious run at the playoffs, the Philadelphia Flyers are ready for a hiatus. They hope when they return from the All-Star break, at least some of the small strides made of late can pay off with a better second half.
"I think it would be best for us to just step away from the game a little bit. Reset, get refreshed," goalie Carter Hart said. "I think it'll be a good break for us. We just have to make sure we're ready to go for the next game."
James van Riemsdyk snapped a tie game when he scored off a rebound with 4:09 left to lift the Flyers to a 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.
"It hits off his pad and you've got one of the best guys in the game around the net," Laughton said. "Let him tap that in and win that one for us."
That's two straight wins for the Flyers — following a 13-game losing streak.
"I think we've done a better job lately of sticking with it and when things start to go bad, not to let them snowball," van Riemsdyk said.
Travis Konecny snapped a wrister over Hellebuyck for his eighth goal of the season and tied it 1-all in the second. Oskar Lindblom scored an empty-netter for his sixth goal of the season with 1:14 left in the game.
The few fans that showed up at Wells Fargo Center stood and cheered as Hart wrapped up the game with his 32nd save and sent the Flyers into the All-Star break with a rare reason to feel good
