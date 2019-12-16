Blake Wheeler, Jets soar past Flyers with offensive explosion

Blake Wheeler continued his dominance over Philadelphia.

Already the Jets career leader versus the Flyers, the team captain scored one goal and two assists to lead Winnipeg to a 7-3 win Sunday afternoon.

Mark Scheifele also had a goal and two assists for the Jets (20-11-2) while Nikolaj Ehlers, Luca Sbisa, Logan Shaw, Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor rounded out the offence.

Matt Niskanen, James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Flyers (17-11-5).

Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for the Jets. Brian Elliott, who was replaced at the start of the third period, made 11 saves on 17 shots for Philadelphia. Carter Hart made six stops in relief.

The Jets took advantage of an ugly incident midway through the second period by scoring twice in a five-minute power play.