Blake Wheeler, Jets soar past Flyers with offensive explosion
Winnipegs' Mathieu Perreault exits game with upper-body injury
Blake Wheeler continued his dominance over Philadelphia.
Already the Jets career leader versus the Flyers, the team captain scored one goal and two assists to lead Winnipeg to a 7-3 win Sunday afternoon.
Mark Scheifele also had a goal and two assists for the Jets (20-11-2) while Nikolaj Ehlers, Luca Sbisa, Logan Shaw, Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor rounded out the offence.
Matt Niskanen, James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Flyers (17-11-5).
Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for the Jets. Brian Elliott, who was replaced at the start of the third period, made 11 saves on 17 shots for Philadelphia. Carter Hart made six stops in relief.
The Jets took advantage of an ugly incident midway through the second period by scoring twice in a five-minute power play.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.