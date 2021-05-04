Zaitsev scores late winner to lift Sens past slumping Jets
Defenceman scores with 1:13 left in 3rd period to hand Winnipeg 7th straight loss
Nikita Zaitsev scored with 1:13 left in the third period to earn the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 win over the struggling Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.
Zaitsev's third of the season earned Ottawa (20-27-5) its sixth win in eight games (6-1-1). Goaltender Filip Gustavsson was stellar in the win, stopping 28 shots while the Senators killed off all six of Winnipeg's power-play chances.
Connor Brown also scored and assisted on Zaitsev's winning goal for Ottawa.
Ottawa lost defenceman Thomas Chabot in the first period with an apparent shoulder injury. Chabot left the ice after taking a hard hit from Winnipeg's Logan Stanley, returning briefly before heading back to the dressing room.
Chabot's loss is a big one for Ottawa. He's the team's top-scoring defenceman (six goals, 25 assists) and came into the contest leading the NHL in average ice time (26 minutes, 46 seconds).
Gustavsson kept it a one-goal game with solid play in the second as Winnipeg outshot the Senators by a whopping 17-4 margin. The Jets had the first 11 shots of the period, with Gustavsson coming up big on Mark Scheifele in close just prior to a Jets power play around the midpoint of the frame.
It was Brossoit's turn, though, to play well to start the third as Ottawa had some good scoring chances on the power play. Then Morrissey tied the contest with his fourth of the season at 9:46, snapping Gustavsson's shutout bid.
