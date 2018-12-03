Scheifele's point streak paying off for Jets

Mark Scheifele started Winnipeg's third-period comeback and then got the deciding goal in the shootout as the Jets rallied to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Sunday night.

Jack Roslovic and Bryan Little also scored in the third as the Jets erased a 3-0 deficit and won their third straight. Jacob Trouba had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 16 shots.

Marc Staal had a goal and an assist, and Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast also scored for New York. Henrik Lundvist made 39 saves through overtime as the Rangers lost for the fourth time in five games. New York also lost in a shootout for the first time this season after starting 4-0 in tiebreakers.

Mika Zibanejad, who had two assists, scored in the second round of the shootout for the Rangers, and Laine then tied it. After Hellebuyck forced Jimmy Vesey wide, Scheifele — who got the game-winner in overtime at New Jersey on Saturday — beat Lundqvist for the win.

Winnipeg trailed 3-0 after two periods before Scheifele and Roslovic each scored in the first 4:36 of the third period to pull the Jets within one. Scheifele extended his point streak to five games and has registered five goals and four assists during that stretch.

Little tied it with 2:30 left in regulation when he buried a long-rebound opportunity. Nikolaj Ehlers fired a hard slap shot that caromed off the pads of Lundqvist right to Little's stick.

Fast opened the scoring late in the first period after executing a give-and-go to perfection with Zibanejad with 2:28 left. Zibanejad exited the penalty box after the Rangers successfully killed off three opening-period penalties and led an odd man rush opportunity. Neal Pionk skated hard toward the net which opened up a passing lane for Zibanejad to find Fast cutting to the back post.

Winnipeg outshot New York 11-4 but trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Staal doubled the Rangers' lead when his sharp-angle wrist shot beat Hellebuyck with 7:49 left in the middle period. Kreider made it 3-0 when he redirected Zibanejad's shot with 1:06 left.