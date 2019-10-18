Jets can't keep up with Mathew Barzal's 2-goal performance in loss to Islanders
Nikolaj Ehlers scores in losing effort as Winnipeg drops 3rd straight
Mathew Barzal scored twice as the New York Islanders won their third straight game with a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets in the third game of a five-game homestand at Bell MTS Place.
Semyon Varlamov stopped 32 shots for the Islanders (4-3-0), who had won their last two games in overtime and a shootout.
"I feel like Kylie Jenner right now" - Mat Barzal after taking a few high sticks in the second period <a href="https://t.co/mpzkHsPTv6">pic.twitter.com/mpzkHsPTv6</a>—@BradyTrett
Josh Bailey scored into an empty net with 27 seconds left in the third period.
Barzal scored the go-ahead goal with 17 seconds remaining in the second period.
The Jets had outshot the visitors 16-5 in the first period, had a pair of power plays and led 1-0.
Ehlers scored with 16 seconds left in a tripping penalty to Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech, a high shot that went over Varlamov's glove at 13:12.
The Jets have scored at least one power-play goal in four straight games.
The Islanders didn't get their sixth shot of the game until 7:41 of the second period and it was a power-play goal by Barzal to tie it 1-1 just 16 seconds after Dmitry Kulikov went to the penalty box for tripping.
Hellebuyck made four great stops in the middle period, but a Winnipeg turnover led to Barzal's second goal on a two-on-one with Anders Lee at 19:43. Shots on goal were 24-17 for Winnipeg.
It was Barzal's third goal of the season and moved his point streak to three games with a trio of goals and two assists in that span.
The Jets pulled Hellebuyck for the extra attacker with about two minutes left in the third. Varlamov stopped a couple shots, including one by Patrik Laine through traffic.
Winnipeg hosts the Edmonton Oilers Sunday. The Islanders travel to Ohio for a Saturday game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.
