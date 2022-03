Connor scores 35th goal, Comrie makes 33 saves to lead Jets past Devils

Kyle Connor scored his team-leading 35th goal late in the second period to snap a tie and lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Thursday night.

Eric Comrie made 33 saves while beating the team for which he made one start last season. Defenceman Brenden Dillion also scored as the Jets won for the fourth time in six games (4-1-1).

Jack Hughes scored for the Devils in extending his home-scoring steak to 13 games (9 goals, 12 assists). Nico Daws made 28 saves as New Jersey had its two-game winning streak snapped.

WATCH l Connor scores breakaway winner as Jets edge Devils: Jets edge Devils with Kyle Connor's breakaway winner Duration 0:56 Kyle Connor's breakaway goal lifts Winnipeg to a 2-1 victory over New Jersey. 0:56

Connor got the game winner with 54 seconds left in the second period with an unassisted breakaway goal that referee Frederick L'Ecuyer originally thought hit the crossbar and didn't go into the net. The puck hit the crossbar and caromed into the bottom of the net. Connor started the play, stealing the puck from Jesper Bratt in the Devils zone and skating the length of the ice.

Dillon and Hughes traded goals in the opening period.

Dillon got his second of the season on a 2-on-1 break with Mark Scheifele at 3:22. It was his first goal since Dec. 17 and 26th goal in 709 NHL games.

Hughes tied it on the power play at 18:27, one-timing a cross-ice pass by Bratt past Comrie before the goalie could get across the crease.

WATCH l What Canadian teams might do ahead of NHL trade deadline: