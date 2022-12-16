Content
Jets' Connor scores OT winner to send Predators to 5th straight defeat

Kyle Connor scored the game-winning goal 3:31 into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

WInnipeg d-man Demelo scores 1st of season in opening frame of 2-1 home victory

Jim Bender · The Canadian Press ·
Players celebrate an overtime goal with fans cheering in the background.
Jets forward Kyle Connor, right, celebrates his overtime-winning goal with teammate Mark Schiefele during a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators in Winnipeg on Thursday. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Dylan DeMelo added the other for Winnipeg (19-9-1), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots.

Filip Forsberg scored the lone goal for Nashville (12-12-4). Juuse Saros made an impressive 39 saves.

The Predators dropped their fifth in a row, and have not won since Dec. 2.

After going into the first intermission tied at 1-1, neither side got a puck through in the second and third periods.

Midway through the third, Hellebuyck stopped Cody Glass on a partial breakaway on one of 11 shots he faced in the frame.

WATCH | Connor's OT marker helps Jets ascend past Preds:

Connor overtime winner delivers win for Jets over Predators

41 minutes ago
Duration 1:07
Kyle Connor scored in overtime lifting Winnipeg to a 2-1 win over Nashville.

Winnipeg outshot Nashville 19-8 in the second as both goaltenders came up big on a number of strong scoring chances.

Saros grabbed a rebound off a point shot from Brenden Dillon out of the air with two Jets on his doorstep during a power play. Saros also stopped a snap shot from Connor from in close.

Hellebuyck made a quick stop on an attempted tip-in off a pass from Matt Duchene. Hellebuyck also stopped Cole Smith on a partial breakaway with the Predators on the man advantage.

DeMelo knotted the score 15:24 into the opening period with his first of the season. After falling to the ice, he slid the puck in off a centring pass from Connor.

The Predators opened the scoring 9:04 into the first with their first shot on goal. Forsberg capped off a pretty passing play, beating Hellebuyck from the left faceoff circle.

WATCH l Marchessault propels Golden Knights past Jets:

A pair of power play goals by Marchessault gives Golden Knights the win over Jets

2 days ago
Duration 1:20
Two power play goals in the third period by Jonathan Marchessault helped give Vegas a 6-5 win over Winnipeg.
