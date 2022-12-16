Jets' Connor scores OT winner to send Predators to 5th straight defeat
WInnipeg d-man Demelo scores 1st of season in opening frame of 2-1 home victory
Kyle Connor scored the game-winning goal 3:31 into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday.
Dylan DeMelo added the other for Winnipeg (19-9-1), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots.
Filip Forsberg scored the lone goal for Nashville (12-12-4). Juuse Saros made an impressive 39 saves.
After going into the first intermission tied at 1-1, neither side got a puck through in the second and third periods.
Midway through the third, Hellebuyck stopped Cody Glass on a partial breakaway on one of 11 shots he faced in the frame.
WATCH | Connor's OT marker helps Jets ascend past Preds:
Winnipeg outshot Nashville 19-8 in the second as both goaltenders came up big on a number of strong scoring chances.
Hellebuyck made a quick stop on an attempted tip-in off a pass from Matt Duchene. Hellebuyck also stopped Cole Smith on a partial breakaway with the Predators on the man advantage.
DeMelo knotted the score 15:24 into the opening period with his first of the season. After falling to the ice, he slid the puck in off a centring pass from Connor.
The Predators opened the scoring 9:04 into the first with their first shot on goal. Forsberg capped off a pretty passing play, beating Hellebuyck from the left faceoff circle.
WATCH l Marchessault propels Golden Knights past Jets:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?