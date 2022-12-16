Jets' Connor scores OT winner to send Predators to 5th straight defeat

Kyle Connor scored the game-winning goal 3:31 into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Dylan DeMelo added the other for Winnipeg (19-9-1), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots.

Filip Forsberg scored the lone goal for Nashville (12-12-4). Juuse Saros made an impressive 39 saves.

The Predators dropped their fifth in a row, and have not won since Dec. 2.

After going into the first intermission tied at 1-1, neither side got a puck through in the second and third periods.

Midway through the third, Hellebuyck stopped Cody Glass on a partial breakaway on one of 11 shots he faced in the frame.

Winnipeg outshot Nashville 19-8 in the second as both goaltenders came up big on a number of strong scoring chances.

Saros grabbed a rebound off a point shot from Brenden Dillon out of the air with two Jets on his doorstep during a power play. Saros also stopped a snap shot from Connor from in close.

Hellebuyck made a quick stop on an attempted tip-in off a pass from Matt Duchene. Hellebuyck also stopped Cole Smith on a partial breakaway with the Predators on the man advantage.

DeMelo knotted the score 15:24 into the opening period with his first of the season. After falling to the ice, he slid the puck in off a centring pass from Connor.

The Predators opened the scoring 9:04 into the first with their first shot on goal. Forsberg capped off a pretty passing play, beating Hellebuyck from the left faceoff circle.

