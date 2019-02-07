Drouin's 1st 4-point game powers Canadiens to win over Jets

Jonathan Drouin had the first four-point game of his career as the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Drouin had two goals and two assists as Montreal extended its win streak to three.

Captain Shea Weber, Phillip Danault and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Canadiens (31-18-6), who improved to 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Carey Price earned his seventh consecutive victory with a 32-save effort.

Danault also had three assists for a four-point game while Kotkaniemi has scored in four consecutive matches.

Mark Scheifele and Brendan Lemieux scored for the Central division-leading Jets (34-17-3), who have lost two games in a row. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 48 shots in defeat.

Dustin Byfuglien was back in the Jets lineup after missing 15 straight games with a lower-body injury. The big defenceman was injured against Minnesota on Dec. 29 after colliding with Wild forward Luke Kunin.