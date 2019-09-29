Jets fend off Wild thanks to Josh Morrissey's OT winner
Josh Morrissey lifted the Winnipeg Jets to 5-4 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.
Defenseman propels Winnipeg to victory in final pre-season game
Morrissey's game-ending goal helped the Jets to victory in their final pre-season game, after the Wild leveled the score 4-4 with 1:30 remaining in the third.
Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck allowed three goal on 19 shots over two periods, while backup Laurent Brossoit stopped 15-of-16 shots in the third.
The Jets, who were without recently re-signed restricted free agent forwards Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor, finished the pre-season 3-3-1.
Mason Appleton, Mathieu Perreault, Adam Lowry (shorthanded) and jack Roslovic (power play) also scored for the Jets.
Winnipeg opens the regular season against the New York Rangers on Thursday.
WATCH | Morrissey propels Jets to victory over Wild:
