Scheifele's hat trick lifts Jets past Wild
Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler records 4 assists
Mark Scheifele recorded the fifth hat trick of his career and added an assist to propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.
The trio of goals extended Scheifele's goal streak to five games. He has seven goals and four assists in that span. Before this run, he hadn't scored a goal in six straight games.
Jets captain Blake Wheeler collected four assists.
Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for Winnipeg, which was playing the second game of a four-game homestand (1-1-0). The team is 4-2-1 in their last seven games.
Joel Eriksson Ek, Mats Zuccarello and Dmitry Kulikov scored for the Wild (30-12-3), who are 11-2-1 in their last 14 games. Their two losses have been to Winnipeg. Zuccarello added an assist and Kirill Kaprizov had a pair of helpers.
Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots for Minnesota.
The Wild led 1-0 after the first period with Winnipeg taking a 2-1 lead following the second.
The Jets were outshooting the visitors 7-2 early in the first, but the Wild picked up the pace and got a fortunate bounce for their first goal.
Shots on goal flipped to 15-10 in Minnesota's favour at the end of the period.
Wheeler set up Scheifele's tying goal by first getting the puck behind the net. He curled out to the side before sending the puck across to Scheifele for his 15th goal of the season at 11:20.
Scheifele scored his second goal of the game with a one-timer on the power play with 12 seconds left in the period.
Shots on goal were 23 apiece after the second.
Three goals were scored in the first five minutes of the third period.
Scheifele made it 3-1 at 1:07 and Perfetti widened the gap at 2:23.
Connor tallied his team-leading 27th goal just under six minutes later.
Kulikov put in a loose puck at 16:46 and Stastny fired in an empty-netter with just over two minutes remaining.
Winnipeg hosts the Seattle Kraken on Thursday while Minnesota is home to the Florida Panthers on Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?