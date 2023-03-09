Fleury makes 46 saves as Wild double up Jets, handing them 7th loss in 8 games
Minnesota extends point streak to 11 games with 4-2 win in Winnipeg
Marc-Andre Fleury made 46 saves to lift the visiting Minnesota Wild to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday that extended the team's point streak to 11 consecutive games.
The Wild are 9-0-2 in their past 11 contests. Fleury also has victories in his last four starts.
Logan Stanley and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets (36-26-3), who are 2-7-2 in their last 11 games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots.
WATCH | Hartman scores winner against Jets:
The victory moves the Wild into a tie with the idle Dallas Stars atop the Central Division. The Jets remain fourth in the division and hold the second Western Conference wild-card spot, three points behind the idle Edmonton Oilers and four points ahead of idle Calgary.
The Wild didn't get their first shot on goal until 8:49 into the opening frame. The Jets had six shots at that point and Fleury made some vintage sprawling, glove-snapping saves.
Foligno scored with his team's third shot of the period, ripping the puck from the high slot over Hellebuyck's right shoulder at 14:14.
The period ended with the Jets ahead 15-5 on shots on goal.
Four goals were scored in the second period, including three in a span of 86 seconds.
Gaudreau started it off at 7:06 when he stickhandled to the front of Hellebuyck and recorded his 12th goal of the season to make it 2-0.
Stanley scored his first goal of the season, and third of his career, 30 seconds later off a rebound. It was the 15th game in the defenceman's injury-marred season.
Hartman made it 3-1 at 8:31 with a shot that went between Hellebuyck's pads.
Niederreiter's 20th goal of the season marked the 400th point of his NHL career.
Catch and release 🎣 <a href="https://t.co/hy28AgNx92">pic.twitter.com/hy28AgNx92</a>—@NHLJets
The former Minnesota skater scored after a puck bounced off a Wild player straight to him and he put it past Fleury with 2:45 left in the period. It also extended his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists).
The Jets were outshooting the Wild 34-16 after two periods.
Winnipeg had its third power play of the game midway through the third period, but only got one shot on goal and Fleury continued making head-turning saves.
With Hellebuyck pulled for the extra attacker, a breakdown by the Jets gave Mats Zuccarello the puck and he passed it to Shaw for the empty-net goal with 38 seconds remaining.
