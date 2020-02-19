Blake Wheeler, Nik Ehlers lead Jets as trades begin taking toll on Kings

Captain Blake Wheeler scored twice and added an assist in his 700th game with the Jets franchise, and Winnipeg defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-3 on Tuesday.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists and Patrik Laine scored a goal into an empty net and added one assist. Jansen Harkins and Mason Appleton also had goals Jack Roslovic and Mark Scheifele both contributed a pair of assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets (31-25-5), who wrapped up a six-game homestand (4-2-0).

Dustin Brown scored a pair of goals and Martin Frk notched the other one for the Kings (21-34-5), who were coming off two straight wins. Anze Kopitar and Matt Roy each added a pair of assists.

Calvin Petersen stopped 28 of the 33 shots he faced for Los Angeles in his third game this season.

It was the Kings' first game without forward Tyler Toffoli, who was traded to Vancouver Monday. The team also scratched defenceman Alec Martinez for the Winnipeg game, reportedly because another trade was in the works.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Jets acquired defenceman Dylan DeMelo from Ottawa. He remained in Ottawa until Winnipeg begins a four-game road trip against the Senators Thursday.

The Kings led 1-0 after the first period and Winnipeg held a 3-1 lead after the second.

Brown scored 35 seconds into the game off a rebound.

Winnipeg responded with a trio of goals in the second from Harkins, Appleton and Wheeler.

Harkins got his second goal of the season after Laine passed him the puck during a 2-on-1 and he beat Petersen with a low shot at 13:13.

Appleton made it 2-1 at 17:05 when Roslovic dropped him a pass and he fired the puck between Petersen's pads.

Wheeler recorded his 19th goal of the season 88 seconds later on a 2-on-1 with Scheifele.

Los Angeles made it 3-2 at 1:21 of the third when Adrian Kempe shot the puck wide of the net, Frk picked it up behind Hellebuyck and wrapped around for the goal.

Ehlers also finished off a 2-on-1 with Scheifele to regain the two-goal lead at 5:49.

Brown made it 4-3 with 4:44 left in the third when he tipped in a point shot from Roy. Kopitar picked up his second assist, giving him six assists in a three-game point streak.

Laine scored into an empty net at 17:43 and Wheeler tipped in a Neal Pionk point shot to finish the scoring at 18:31.

Los Angeles begins a five-game homestand Thursday against Florida.