Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry suspended 2 games
Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for high-sticking Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.
Lowry was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking in the third period of the Jets' 5-3 home victory Friday night. The suspension will cost Lowry $31,362.
Lowry has eight goals and nine assists in 62 games this season.
