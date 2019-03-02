Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry suspended 2 games

Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for high-sticking Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.

Lowry was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking in the third period of the Jets' 5-3 home victory Friday night. The suspension will cost Lowry $31,362.

Lowry has eight goals and nine assists in 62 games this season.

WATCH | Lowry high-sticks Forsberg: