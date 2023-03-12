Content
Scheifele scores OT winner to lead Jets past Panthers for 3rd win in past 12 games

Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game at 4:31 of overtime to give the visiting Winnipeg Jets a 5-4 victory over Florida on Saturday night, ending the Panthers' winning streak at three games.

Namestnikov, twice, Ehlers also score for Winnipeg in 5-4 road win

George Richards · The Associated Press ·
A male hockey player controls the puck in front of an opposition player as members of the audience watch on from behind the glass.
Jets centre Mark Scheifele, right, scored twice, including the overtime winner, to lead Winnipeg past host Panthers 5-4 on Saturday. (Rich Storry/USA Today Sports)

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored twice, Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and Connor Hellebuyck made 44 saves. Winnipeg had lost seven of eight.

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for Florida. Sam Reinhart and Marc Staal also connected and Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.

The Panthers rallied in the third to force overtime, with Staal driving in and firing one off Hellebuyck's glove 33 seconds in to make it 4-3.

WATCH l Jets top Panthers behind Scheifele's OT winner:

Scheifele pots overtime winner against Panthers

2 hours ago
Duration 1:36
Mark Scheifele scored the overtime winner Saturday night, giving Winnipeg a 5-4 win over Florida.

On another power play chance, Tkachuk tied it with his second of the game at 6:24 when he scored on a backhander from the slot.

The two goals by Namestnikov were his first since coming to Winnipeg in a trade deadline deal with Tampa Bay.

Namestnikov and the Jets visit the Lightning on Sunday

