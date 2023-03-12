Scheifele scores OT winner to lead Jets past Panthers for 3rd win in past 12 games

Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game at 4:31 of overtime to give the visiting Winnipeg Jets a 5-4 victory over Florida on Saturday night, ending the Panthers' winning streak at three games.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored twice, Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and Connor Hellebuyck made 44 saves. Winnipeg had lost seven of eight.

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for Florida. Sam Reinhart and Marc Staal also connected and Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.

The Panthers rallied in the third to force overtime, with Staal driving in and firing one off Hellebuyck's glove 33 seconds in to make it 4-3.

WATCH l Jets top Panthers behind Scheifele's OT winner:

Scheifele pots overtime winner against Panthers Duration 1:36 Mark Scheifele scored the overtime winner Saturday night, giving Winnipeg a 5-4 win over Florida.

On another power play chance, Tkachuk tied it with his second of the game at 6:24 when he scored on a backhander from the slot.

The two goals by Namestnikov were his first since coming to Winnipeg in a trade deadline deal with Tampa Bay.

Namestnikov and the Jets visit the Lightning on Sunday