Nugent-Hopkins leads way with 4 points as Oilers double up Jets

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers won their second game in a row, defeating the visiting Winnipeg Jets 6-3 on Friday.

Kailer Yamamoto and Leon Draisaitl each had two goals and an assist and Connor McDavid had three assists for the Oilers (34-21-8) who have won four of their last six.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Brenden Dillon and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (35-24-2) who have lost five in a row and seven of their last eight games.

Edmonton's lethal power play got them off to a good start just 2:06 into the opening period when Nugent-Hopkins scrambled to get the puck across to Draisaitl, who beat Jets starter Connor Hellebuyck from a sharp angle to extend his points streak to 11 games. It was Draisaitl's 24th power-play goal.

Captain Connor McDavid also picked up an assist to extend his points streak to nine games and give him points in 41 of his last 43.

The Oilers added to their lead 1:44 into the second period when Nugent-Hopkins intercepted a clearing attempt by Dylan DeMelo and sent a snap shot stick-side past Hellebuyck for his 29th of the season, a new career high for the 29-year-old.

Nugent-Hopkins continued to put his stamp on the game midway through the second as he made a fine defensive play before sending a long stretch pass to send Yamamoto in on a breakaway, beating the Jets goalie with a deke.

Just 40 seconds later Yamamoto scored his second of the game as a Brett Kulak shot was blocked in front but came out in front to the Spokane, Washington native, who scored his eighth and third in the last two games.

David Rittich came in to replace Hellebuyck in the Winnipeg net to start the third.

Edmonton made it 5-0 just 2:26 in on a beautiful three-way passing play on the power play that ended up with Nugent-Hopkins recording his 30th.

The Jets finally got one past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner four minutes later as Jonsson-Fjallby jumped up to pick up a rebound to record his fifth.

The Oilers quickly responded on a highlight-reel sequence as Draisaitl was able to put a dislodged Winnipeg net back on its moorings before getting the puck back and putting a shot through a seemingly impossibly small hole for his 38th of the season.

Winnipeg had a late surge and got a power-play goal of its own as a giveaway allowed Scheifele to rifle home his 35th and just over a minute later Brenden Dillon snuck in from the point and notched his second of the year to make it 6-3.

The teams play each other again on Saturday in Winnipeg, the start of a three-game homestand for the Jets and a four-game road trip for the Oilers.