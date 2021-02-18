Oilers star Connor McDavid collects 500th point of NHL career

Oilers captain Connor McDavid has recorded his 500th NHL point, assisting on Edmonton's first goal of the night against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

The star centre slid a quick pass to Jesse Puljujarvi 3:45 into the first period and the big Finnish winger snapped a wrist shot past Connor Hellebuyck to open the scoring.

McDavid now has 171 goals, 329 assists in 369 career games. He leads the NHL in points this season with nine goals and 22 assists in 18 appearances.

The 24-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., is the 21st player in NHL history to accomplish the feat before his 25th birthday.

Picked first overall by the Oilers in 2015, McDavid's career-best season came in 2018-19 when he amassed 116 points (41 goals, 75 assists) in 78 games.

Connor McDavid is on another level <br><br>He's now the 8th fastest player to 500 points, tying Sidney Crosby with 500 in exactly 369 career games played <a href="https://t.co/GzlmZJSxqU">pic.twitter.com/GzlmZJSxqU</a> —@hockeynight

He was awarded the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top scorer in 2016-17 and 2017-18, and was also picked by his fellow players as the NHL's most outstanding player in both seasons. He also took home the Hart Trophy, awarded to annually to the league's most valuable player, in 2016-17.

McDavid signed an eight-year, $100-million extension with the Oilers in July 2017.