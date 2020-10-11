Winnipeg Jets sign Derek Forbort to add defensive depth

The Winnipeg Jets signed defenceman Derek Forbort on a one-year, $1,000,000 US contract on Sunday.

Forbort, 28, played 20 games for the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings last season and recorded one assist and four penalty minutes.

He made his playoff debut this year with Calgary, playing in 10 post-season games and registering a goal and an assist.

The Duluth, Minn., native has played 275 NHL games and posted 53 points (six goals, 47 assists) and 176 penalty minutes.

Forbort was originally drafted by Los Angeles in the first round (15th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Namestnikov signs with Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings signed free agent center Vladislav Namestnikov to a $4 million, two-year contract on Sunday.

Namestnikov has eight seasons of NHL experience after splitting last year between Ottawa and Colorado. The 27-year-old is reunited with Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, who held the same title with Tampa Bay when the Lightning selected Namestnikov with the 27th pick in the 2011 draft.

Namestnikov had four goals and five points in 12 playoff games with Colorado this summer after being acquired in a trade with Ottawa in February. He enjoyed his best season in 2017-18, when he had 22 goals and 48 points split between Tampa Bay and the New York Rangers.

Overall, he has 83 goals and 106 assists for 189 points in 425 NHL games

Faksa re-signs with Stars

The Dallas Stars re-signed centre Radek Faksa on Sunday to a $16.25 million, five-year contract.

Faksa was a restricted free agent. The annual average salary of $3.25 million represents a little over a $1 million raise per season for the versatile forward, who fills various special teams roles for the Stars.

Faksa had 20 points and finished seventh on the team with 11 goals in 66 games during the pandemic-shortened season. The 26-year-old then scored three goals — all on the power play — and finished with eight points in helping the Stars reach the Stanley Cup Final, which they lost to Tampa Bay.

"Radek has developed into an extremely detailed player and offers our team a mix of size, speed and physicality," general manager Jim Nill in a statement. "He plays big minutes on both special teams units for us, while often times playing against the opposing team's best players at even strength."

The Stars also re-signed minor-league centre Joel L'Esperance, another restricted free agent, to a two-year, two-way contract. He had a goal in three games with Dallas last season, and led the AHL Texas Stars with 25 goals.