Bowness-less Jets suffer 1st loss as Stars ride 2nd-period surge to victory
Winnipeg remains without its new new head coach due to COVID-19
Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night.
Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck wasn't able to corral a long shot by Nils Lundkvist but still denied Kiviranta shooting from right in front. Kiviranta wound up falling down, but got up and backed out of the crease while the Stars maintained control. He then made a one-timer from the right circle on a cross-ice pass from Esa Lindell.
A positive COVID-19 test right before the Jets' season opener Friday has kept the 67-year-old Bowness out of their first two games, including the trip to Dallas to face the team he led to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and took back to the playoffs last season.
Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen also scored for the Stars (3-0-0). Mason Marchmant, who had three goals in his first two games with his new team, had two assists.
Mark Scheifele scored his third goal of the season for the Jets (1-1-0) only 3 1/2 minutes into the game. That was the only of their 24 shots that got past Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger, including five shots during a four-minute power play in the third period.
Hellebuyck had 25 saves.
Bowness was hired by Winnipeg in early July, weeks after the Stars ended their season with a Game 7 overtime loss to Calgary in the first round of the playoffs. Bowness was at the end of his two-year contract, and days later said he was stepping aside to allow the Dallas organization to pursue a different direction.
Seguin tied it at 1 with his first goal of the season, sliding onto his knee across the front of the crease when he scored off a pass from Ty Dellandrea.
Heiskanen scored a power-play goal midway through the third.
Looking ahead, the Jets play the second of three consecutive road games Wednesday at Colorado. The Stars, meanwhile, begin a four-game road trip Thursday night at Toronto.
