NHL·New

Robertson scores OT winner as Stars down Jets

Jason Robertson scored at 3:10 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Pierre Luc-Dubois played in his 1st game since Feb. 1

The Associated Press ·
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, centre Jacob Peterson (40), and right wing Alexander Radulov (47) celebrate a second-period goal against the Winnipeg Jets in an NHL hockey game on Friday. (Richard W. Rodriguez/The Associated Press)

Jacob Peterson, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who have won their first two games following the All-Star break, both at home, and have won seven of their last nine games dating to Jan. 20. Jake Oettinger made 31 saves.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jensen Harkins and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who have lost eight of their last 10 (2-5-3). Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots.

In the extra period, Robertson followed up his own initial shot with a backhander for his 20th goal of the season.

Scheifele sent the game into overtime with a 6-on-5 top-shelf goal with 31.9 seconds left in regulation.

Benn redirected a shot from Denis Gurianov, who had two assists to give Dallas a 3-2 lead with 7:13 left in the third.

Dubois, in his first game since Feb. 1, deflected a blast from the right point by Nate Schmidt just past Oettinger's glove on the short side for the game's first goal only 50 seconds into the second period. He came off the health protocols list but missed only one game because of the All-Star break.

The Stars responded with two goals in 56 seconds to take a 2-1 lead with 8:18 to play in the second. Peterson scored on a deflection off his left skate off a cross-ice pass from Alexander Radulov before Seguin scored on a 3-on-1 rush on a pass from Gurianov.

The Jets pulled even at 2-2 when Harkins buried a shot alone in the slot off a drop pass from Cole Perfetti with 3:39 left in the middle period.

