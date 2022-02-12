Robertson scores OT winner as Stars down Jets
Pierre Luc-Dubois played in his 1st game since Feb. 1
Jason Robertson scored at 3:10 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.
Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jensen Harkins and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who have lost eight of their last 10 (2-5-3). Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots.
In the extra period, Robertson followed up his own initial shot with a backhander for his 20th goal of the season.
Scheifele sent the game into overtime with a 6-on-5 top-shelf goal with 31.9 seconds left in regulation.
Benn redirected a shot from Denis Gurianov, who had two assists to give Dallas a 3-2 lead with 7:13 left in the third.
The Stars responded with two goals in 56 seconds to take a 2-1 lead with 8:18 to play in the second. Peterson scored on a deflection off his left skate off a cross-ice pass from Alexander Radulov before Seguin scored on a 3-on-1 rush on a pass from Gurianov.
The Jets pulled even at 2-2 when Harkins buried a shot alone in the slot off a drop pass from Cole Perfetti with 3:39 left in the middle period.
