Morrissey scores in OT as Jets survive late collapse against Stars

Red-hot Jason Robertson tied it for Dallas with two goals in the last 2:12 of regulation, but Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey scored 34 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 5-4 victory over the Stars on Friday night in Dallas.

Lary Bump · The Associated Press ·
Jets' Josh Morrissey celebrates with teammate Adam Lowry after scoring in overtime to give Winnipeg a 5-4 win over the Stars on Friday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas. (LM Otero/The Associated Press)

The Jets pulled two points behind Central Division leader Dallas and out of a tie for second place.

Robertson set a Stars' record in the fast-paced first period with at least a point in 16 consecutive games when he assisted on a power-play goal by Jamie Benn. Robertson's two late goals gave him the NHL lead with 18. He has eight goals and nine assists in the last six games.

Morrissey took a feed from Blake Wheeler to beat goalie Jake Oettinger.

WATCH | Morrissey lifts Jets over Stars in OT:

Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Wheeler and Dylan DeMelo had two assists each. Cole Perfetti, Jansen Harkins and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, who never trailed.

Rookie Wyatt Johnston scored the Stars' first goal.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves. Oettinger stopped 17 shots for Dallas.

A game-opening flurry led to four goals in the first 7:47 of play and an early 2-2 tie. That flurry followed Wednesday's game, when Dallas rallied from a 4-1 deficit by scoring five times in the final 9:45.

Perfetti put in a backhand for the first goal 1:32 into the game, and Harkins scored at 5:48 for a 2-1 lead and his first goal in six games since his recall from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Johnston and Benn scored the two Dallas tying goals within 30 seconds of the Jets' first two goals,

The Stars nearly tied the game again on a power play with 12 minutes to play. Denis Gurianov sent a shot from the right faceoff circle off the left goalpost, and Hellebuyck then stopped Tyler Seguin's attempt with the rebound in the blue paint.

WATCH | Hellebuyck denies Seguin with incredible stick save:

Jets' Hellebuyck makes incredible stick save on Stars' Seguin

2 hours ago
Duration 1:14
Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck reaches back for a spectacular stick to deny Tyler Seguin of Dallas.

Robertson broke the Stars' 28-year-old record for the longest points streak. Dave Gagner had set the record in 1993-94. His son, Jets center Sam Gagner, witnessed the changing of the guard. The franchise record is 20 by Brian Bellows in 1985-86, when it was the Minnesota North Stars.

Winnipeg finishes a three-game road trip at Chicago on Sunday.

